After Yesterday's Decline of 3.70%, Twilio Inc - A Offers Investors Better Value

Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $100.38 to a high of $104.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $102.84 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Twilio Inc - A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $150.44 and a 52-week low of $89.81 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $105.99 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Twilio Inc - A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Twilio Inc - A in search of a potential trend change.