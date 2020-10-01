After Yesterday's Decline of 3.70%, Nabors Inds Ltd Offers Investors Better Value

Nabors Inds Ltd (NYSE:NBR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.98 to a high of $3.10. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $2.99 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Nabors Inds Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $4.08 and a 52-week low of $1.50 and are now trading 102% above that low price at $3.02 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 5.0%.

