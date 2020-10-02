After Yesterday's Decline of 3.69%, Bed Bath &Beyond Offers Investors Better Value

Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.73 to a high of $15.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.13 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bed Bath &Beyond and will alert subscribers who have BBBY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Bed Bath &Beyond has traded in a range of $7.31 to $19.57 and is now at $15.23, 108% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.