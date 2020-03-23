After Yesterday's Decline of 3.65%, Caterpillar Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $91.53 to a high of $96.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $93.11 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Caterpillar Inc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $130.70. Since that call, shares of Caterpillar Inc have fallen 26.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Caterpillar Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $149.96 and a 52-week low of $87.50 and are now trading 5% above that low price at $92.01 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.