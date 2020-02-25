After Yesterday's Decline of 3.62%, Norwegian Cruise Offers Investors Better Value

Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.80 to a high of $43.06. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.28 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Norwegian Cruisehas traded in a range of $40.80 to $59.78 and are now at $41.04. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

