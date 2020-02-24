After Yesterday's Decline of 3.58%, Nike Inc -Cl B Offers Investors Better Value

Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $95.25 to a high of $96.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $99.63 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nike Inc -Cl B have traded between a low of $77.07 and a high of $105.62 and are now at $96.42, which is 25% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nike Inc -Cl B. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nike Inc -Cl B in search of a potential trend change.