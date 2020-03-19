After Yesterday's Decline of 3.54%, Geo Group Inc/Th Offers Investors Better Value

Geo Group Inc/Th (NYSE:GEO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.60 to a high of $12.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.14 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Geo Group Inc/Th have traded between a low of $10.53 and a high of $24.03 and are now at $11.46, which is 9% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.