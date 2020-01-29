After Yesterday's Decline of 3.53%, Stanley Black & Offers Investors Better Value

Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $158.34 to a high of $160.54. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $160.66 on volume of 584,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Stanley Black & share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $173.67 and a 52-week low of $118.61 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $160.47 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.