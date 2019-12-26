After Yesterday's Decline of 3.50%, Cap Senior Livin Offers Investors Better Value

Cap Senior Livin (NYSE:CSU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.10 to a high of $3.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.12 on volume of 69,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cap Senior Livin on July 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.67. Since that call, shares of Cap Senior Livin have fallen 29.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Cap Senior Livinhas traded in a range of $3.10 to $8.25 and are now at $3.17. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 1.74% lower over the past week, respectively.