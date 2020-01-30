After Yesterday's Decline of 3.49%, Kimco Realty Offers Investors Better Value

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.57 to a high of $19.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.08 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Kimco Realty has traded in a range of $16.56 to $21.86 and is now at $19.37, 17% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

