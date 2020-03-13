After Yesterday's Decline of 3.44%, Godaddy Inc-A Offers Investors Better Value

Godaddy Inc-A (NYSE:GDDY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $49.67 to a high of $54.88. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $51.18 on volume of 634,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Godaddy Inc-Ahas traded in a range of $49.67 to $82.30 and are now at $50.01. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

