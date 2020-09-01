After Yesterday's Decline of 3.42%, Mccormick-N/V Offers Investors Better Value

Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $163.39 to a high of $165.72. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $168.51 on volume of 456,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mccormick-N/V have traded between a low of $119.00 and a high of $173.31 and are now at $162.11, which is 36% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% higher and 0.33% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mccormick-N/V and will alert subscribers who have MKC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.