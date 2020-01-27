After Yesterday's Decline of 3.41%, Qorvo Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $110.05 to a high of $111.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $112.28 on volume of 859,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Qorvo Inc on October 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $77.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Qorvo Inc have risen 45.8%. We continue to monitor QRVO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Qorvo Inc has traded in a range of $58.52 to $118.78 and is now at $109.26, 87% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.