After Yesterday's Decline of 3.40%, Lyondellbasell-A Offers Investors Better Value

Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $81.52 to a high of $82.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $83.97 on volume of 944,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lyondellbasell-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lyondellbasell-A in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Lyondellbasell-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $68.61 and a high of $98.91 and are now at $81.96, 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.