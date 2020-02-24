After Yesterday's Decline of 3.29%, Netflix Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $361.00 to a high of $369.88. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $376.68 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Netflix Inc and will alert subscribers who have NFLX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Netflix Inc has traded in a range of $252.16 to $389.70 and is now at $368.95, 46% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.