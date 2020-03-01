After Yesterday's Decline of 3.21%, Newell Brands In Offers Investors Better Value

Newell Brands In (NYSE:NWL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.58 to a high of $18.85. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.02 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Newell Brands In has traded in a range of $13.14 to $22.06 and is now at $18.68, 42% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.