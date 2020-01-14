After Yesterday's Decline of 3.20%, Servicemaster Gl Offers Investors Better Value

Servicemaster Gl (NYSE:SERV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.93 to a high of $37.26. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $36.29 on volume of 315,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Servicemaster Gl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.53 and a high of $58.78 and are now at $36.88, 10% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

