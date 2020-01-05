After Yesterday's Decline of 3.19%, Stryker Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $176.45 to a high of $193.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $184.61 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Stryker Corp has traded in a range of $124.54 to $226.30 and is now at $180.42, 45% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

