After Yesterday's Decline of 3.15%, Intl Paper Co Offers Investors Better Value

Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.94 to a high of $44.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $44.04 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Intl Paper Co has traded in a range of $36.45 to $48.24 and is now at $44.22, 21% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Intl Paper Co and will alert subscribers who have IP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.