After Yesterday's Decline of 3.13%, Air Prods & Chem Offers Investors Better Value

Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $208.00 to a high of $210.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $211.55 on volume of 598,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Air Prods & Chem share prices have been bracketed by a low of $167.43 and a high of $257.01 and are now at $207.93, 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% lower and 0.85% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Air Prods & Chem. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Air Prods & Chem in search of a potential trend change.