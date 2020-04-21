After Yesterday's Decline of 3.13%, Air Prods & Chem Offers Investors Better Value

Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $208.00 to a high of $210.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $211.55 on volume of 598,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Air Prods & Chem has traded in a range of $167.43 to $257.01 and is now at $207.93, 24% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Air Prods & Chem. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Air Prods & Chem in search of a potential trend change.