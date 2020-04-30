After Yesterday's Decline of 3.12%, Nisource Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.64 to a high of $25.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.95 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nisource Inc have traded between a low of $19.56 and a high of $30.67 and are now at $25.04, which is 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

