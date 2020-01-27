After Yesterday's Decline of 3.12%, Marathon Petrole Offers Investors Better Value

Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.52 to a high of $53.19. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $53.95 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marathon Petrole on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $62.81. Since that call, shares of Marathon Petrole have fallen 13.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Marathon Petrole has traded in a range of $43.96 to $69.65 and is now at $52.78, 20% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 1.33% lower over the past week, respectively.