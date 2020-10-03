After Yesterday's Decline of 3.12%, Cvs Health Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.06 to a high of $63.36. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $62.20 on volume of 5.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Cvs Health Corp has traded in a range of $51.77 to $77.03 and is now at $59.19, 14% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

