After Yesterday's Decline of 3.12%, Clorox Co Offers Investors Better Value

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $167.49 to a high of $178.88. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $168.57 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Clorox Co has traded in a range of $144.12 to $178.87 and is now at $169.43, 18% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

