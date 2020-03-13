After Yesterday's Decline of 3.10%, Wr Grace & Co Offers Investors Better Value

Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.10 to a high of $46.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.94 on volume of 318,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Wr Grace & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $79.71 and the current low of $42.10 and are currently at $42.15 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.