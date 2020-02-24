After Yesterday's Decline of 3.10%, Salesforce.Com Offers Investors Better Value

Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $178.79 to a high of $184.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $186.72 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Salesforce.Com share prices have been bracketed by a low of $137.87 and a high of $195.72 and are now at $183.05, 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

