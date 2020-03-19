After Yesterday's Decline of 3.10%, Primerica Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $68.42 to a high of $74.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $72.00 on volume of 172,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Primerica Inc have traded between the current low of $68.42 and a high of $138.05 and are now at $71.50. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Primerica Inc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $124.52. Since that call, shares of Primerica Inc have fallen 40.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.