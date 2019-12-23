After Yesterday's Decline of 3.10%, Calamp Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.33 to a high of $9.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.06 on volume of 528,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Calamp Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.91 and the current low of $9.33 and are currently at $9.37 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Calamp Corp on November 13th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.28. Since that call, shares of Calamp Corp have fallen 5.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.