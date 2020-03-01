After Yesterday's Decline of 3.09%, Eastman Chemical Offers Investors Better Value

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $76.15 to a high of $77.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $77.96 on volume of 377,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eastman Chemical have traded between a low of $61.22 and a high of $86.18 and are now at $76.29, which is 25% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

