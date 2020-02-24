After Yesterday's Decline of 3.06%, Intel Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $61.32 to a high of $62.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $64.04 on volume of 9.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intel Corp have traded between a low of $42.86 and a high of $69.29 and are now at $62.24, which is 45% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Intel Corp and will alert subscribers who have INTC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.