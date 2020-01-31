After Yesterday's Decline of 3.04%, Visa Inc-Class A Offers Investors Better Value

Visa Inc-Class A (NYSE:V) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $200.10 to a high of $203.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $201.78 on volume of 3.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Visa Inc-Class A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $210.13 and a 52-week low of $133.30 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $201.89 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

