After Yesterday's Decline of 3.01%, T Rowe Price Grp Offers Investors Better Value

T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $92.36 to a high of $95.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $95.66 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

T Rowe Price Grp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $139.82 and a 52-week low of $82.51 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $95.35 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of T Rowe Price Grp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $131.90. Since that call, shares of T Rowe Price Grp have fallen 26.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.