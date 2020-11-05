After Yesterday's Decline of 3.01%, Jpmorgan Chase Offers Investors Better Value

Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $89.33 to a high of $91.11. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $89.93 on volume of 13.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Jpmorgan Chase have traded between a low of $76.91 and a high of $140.76 and are now at $89.91, which is 17% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

