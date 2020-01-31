After Yesterday's Decline of 3.00%, Macy'S Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Macy'S Inc (:M) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.30 to a high of $16.77. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.36 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Macy'S Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.48 and a 52-week low of $14.11 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $16.83 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.93% lower and 0.21% higher over the past week, respectively.

