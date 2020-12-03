After Yesterday's Decline of 2.96%, Thermo Fisher Offers Investors Better Value

Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $268.55 to a high of $282.51. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $288.03 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Thermo Fisher share prices have been bracketed by a low of $249.63 and a high of $342.26 and are now at $278.23, 11% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

