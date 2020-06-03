After Yesterday's Decline of 2.94%, Goldman Sachs Gp Offers Investors Better Value

Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $189.41 to a high of $196.08. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $196.95 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Goldman Sachs Gp has traded in a range of $180.73 to $250.46 and is now at $190.90, 6% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

