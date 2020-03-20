After Yesterday's Decline of 2.92%, Coca-Cola Co/The Offers Investors Better Value

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.85 to a high of $42.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $41.50 on volume of 22.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Coca-Cola Co/Thehas traded in a range of $40.85 to $60.13 and are now at $40.42. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

