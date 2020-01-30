After Yesterday's Decline of 2.91%, Varian Medical S Offers Investors Better Value

Varian Medical S (NYSE:VAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $139.43 to a high of $143.17. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $143.45 on volume of 524,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Varian Medical S have traded between a low of $103.92 and a high of $149.85 and are now at $142.00, which is 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

