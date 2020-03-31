After Yesterday's Decline of 2.91%, Sl Green Realty Offers Investors Better Value

Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.36 to a high of $46.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $44.63 on volume of 53,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Sl Green Realty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $96.39 and a 52-week low of $39.31 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $44.74 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.74% lower and 3.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sl Green Realty on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $88.41. Since that call, shares of Sl Green Realty have fallen 47.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.