After Yesterday's Decline of 2.90%, Alphabet Inc-C Offers Investors Better Value

Alphabet Inc-C (:GOOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1,421.20 to a high of $1,436.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1,465.25 on volume of 769,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Alphabet Inc-C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $1503.21 and a 52-week low of $1025.00 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $1424.11 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.50% higher and 1.10% higher over the past week, respectively.

