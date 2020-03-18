After Yesterday's Decline of 28.48%, Mgm Resorts Inte Offers Investors Better Value

Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.88 to a high of $9.03. Yesterday, the shares fell 28.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.00 on volume of 21.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Mgm Resorts Inte share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $6.88 and a high of $34.63 and are now at $7.01. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mgm Resorts Inte and will alert subscribers who have MGM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.