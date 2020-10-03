After Yesterday's Decline of 2.83%, Walgreens Boots Offers Investors Better Value

Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.85 to a high of $50.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $47.13 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Walgreens Boots share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $71.88 and a 52-week low of $44.61 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $47.07 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

