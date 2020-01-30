After Yesterday's Decline of 2.83%, Intl Flvr & Frag Offers Investors Better Value

Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $132.02 to a high of $133.03. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $133.71 on volume of 798,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Intl Flvr & Frag share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $152.95 and a 52-week low of $104.86 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $131.24 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Intl Flvr & Frag. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Intl Flvr & Frag in search of a potential trend change.