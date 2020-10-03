MySmarTrend
After Yesterday's Decline of 2.77%, Eog Resources Offers Investors Better Value

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 12:56pm
By Shiri Gupta

Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.23 to a high of $40.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $53.87 on volume of 6.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Eog Resources share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $107.89 and a 52-week low of $34.91 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $37.19 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Eog Resources on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $81.45. Since that call, shares of Eog Resources have fallen 53.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

