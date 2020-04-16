After Yesterday's Decline of 2.76%, Union Pac Corp Offers Investors Better Value

Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $143.53 to a high of $147.02. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $143.63 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Union Pac Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $188.96 and a 52-week low of $105.08 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $144.28 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

