After Yesterday's Decline of 2.76%, Parsley Energy-A Offers Investors Better Value

Parsley Energy-A (NYSE:PE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.50 to a high of $16.88. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.90 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Parsley Energy-A has traded in a range of $13.72 to $22.11 and is now at $16.65, 21% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.