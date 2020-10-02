After Yesterday's Decline of 2.76%, Contl Res Inc/Ok Offers Investors Better Value

Contl Res Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.89 to a high of $26.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.58 on volume of 725,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Contl Res Inc/Ok share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $26.15 and a high of $52.03 and are now at $26.15. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

