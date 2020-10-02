After Yesterday's Decline of 2.75%, Matador Resource Offers Investors Better Value

Matador Resource (NYSE:MTDR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.00 to a high of $13.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.52 on volume of 434,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Matador Resource on January 15th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.92. Since that call, shares of Matador Resource have fallen 19.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Matador Resource share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.16 and a high of $22.25 and are now at $13.29, 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.