After Yesterday's Decline of 2.71%, Western Union Offers Investors Better Value

Western Union (NYSE:WU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.52 to a high of $25.25. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.97 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Western Union share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.44 and a 52-week low of $17.52 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $24.47 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

